National Instruments Corp (NATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. National Instruments Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.33 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 906,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. National Instruments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other National Instruments Corp news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $79,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,281,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,942,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $886,450. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

