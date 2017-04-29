National Health Investors (NHI) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) has trended very positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Health Investors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) traded down 1.85% on Friday, reaching $73.17. 171,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 68.03%. The business had revenue of $65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/national-health-investors-nhi-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-56-updated.html.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.