National Grid plc (NGG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) traded down 0.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 301,767 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.4224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid plc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/national-grid-plc-ngg-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.