National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.69

Media coverage about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Beverage Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) opened at 88.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.57.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. National Beverage Corp. had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of National Beverage Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About National Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

