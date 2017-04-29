National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm earned $11.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) traded down 2.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. 6,167 shares of the company were exchanged. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/national-bankshares-inc-nksh-issues-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments.

