National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $11.71 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.20%.

Shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) traded down 2.32% on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments.

