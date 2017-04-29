FY2017 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) opened at 15.59 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49 billion.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing, owning and operating renewable power generation facilities. The Company owns and operates over 10 hydro facilities and approximately 20 wind farms in Western and Eastern Canada with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts (MW) and holds economic interest in approximately 140 MW Wyoming Wind Farm and approximately 420 MW Australian gas-fired generation assets, as well as over 270 kilometers gas pipeline.

