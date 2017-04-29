National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro, Inc. (MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Metro from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) opened at 46.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. Metro has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

In related news, insider Yves Vã©Zina sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.52, for a total transaction of C$164,798.40. Also, insider Simon Rivet sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.10, for a total value of C$60,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,984 in the last three months.

About Metro

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as well as approximately 260 drugstores under the Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners.

