Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAKD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.55 million during the quarter. Naked Brand Group had a negative net margin of 1,077.12% and a negative return on equity of 771.46%.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded down 0.5867% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.9485. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,740 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $11.83 million. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/naked-brand-group-inc-nakd-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Inc is an apparel and lifestyle brand company. The Company is focused on innerwear products for women and men. The Company designs, manufactures and sells men’s and women’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear and sleepwear under Naked brand name. The Company sells its products through retail partners and direct to consumer through its online retail store www.wearnaked.com.

