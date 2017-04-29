Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Position in MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) traded down 1.77% on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,356 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.53.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company earned $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $327,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,572.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,867 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada.

