Mylan (MYL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.32

News stories about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mylan earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.96.

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) traded down 0.98% on Friday, reaching $37.35. 3,499,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. Mylan has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post $5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

