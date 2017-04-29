MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) opened at 9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.66. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
About MVC Capital
MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).
