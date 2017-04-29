Press coverage about Multimedia Games Holding Company (NASDAQ:MGAM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multimedia Games Holding Company earned a coverage optimism score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Multimedia Games Holding Company (MGAM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.22” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/multimedia-games-holding-company-mgam-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-22.html.

About Multimedia Games Holding Company

Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc (Multimedia Games), incorporated on August 30, 1991, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying gaming machines and systems to commercial and Native American casino operators in North America, as well as, domestic and selected international lottery operators, and commercial bingo gaming facility operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Multimedia Games Holding Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multimedia Games Holding Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.