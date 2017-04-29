Multimedia Games Holding Company (MGAM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.22

Press coverage about Multimedia Games Holding Company (NASDAQ:MGAM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multimedia Games Holding Company earned a coverage optimism score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
About Multimedia Games Holding Company
Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc (Multimedia Games), incorporated on August 30, 1991, is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying gaming machines and systems to commercial and Native American casino operators in North America, as well as, domestic and selected international lottery operators, and commercial bingo gaming facility operators.
