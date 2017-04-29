MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MTS Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) opened at 46.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.54.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.27. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $199.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 786.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 230,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,143,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 129,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

