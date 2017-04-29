MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MTS Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded down 0.54% on Friday, hitting $46.45. 67,575 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.54.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business earned $199.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in MTS Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

