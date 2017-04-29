MSG Networks (MSGN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MSG Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Macquarie cut shares of MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) remained flat at $24.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 389,446 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MSG Networks (MSGN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/msg-networks-msgn-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.