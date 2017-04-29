Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect MRC Global (MRC) Share Price

Media headlines about MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MRC Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.73 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.88 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MRC Global to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised MRC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $65,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

