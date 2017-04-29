State Street Corp Acquires 24,137 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of Movado Group worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) traded down 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,988 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $537.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.47. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company cut their price objective on Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

