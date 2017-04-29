Mosaic (MOS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mosaic earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) traded down 1.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 5,411,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.29. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

In other news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 3,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,301.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

