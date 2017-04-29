Moog Inc (MOG.A) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Moog had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm earned $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Moog in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

