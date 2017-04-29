Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.30

News coverage about Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has trended negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monolithic Power Systems earned a media sentiment score of -0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 91.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business earned $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $44,291.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $183,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 851,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,029,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,949 shares of company stock valued at $26,014,276 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

