Mondelez International (MDLZ) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.01

News coverage about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,969 shares. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $206,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

