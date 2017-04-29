Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $21.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 0.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) opened at 49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $152,582.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 20,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,000,573.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,384 shares of company stock worth $1,248,013 in the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

