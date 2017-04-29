Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company earned $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 125.66% and a negative net margin of 40.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded up 2.25% on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,311 shares. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $339.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,044,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mobileiron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mobileiron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

