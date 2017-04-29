Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTU shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) opened at 6.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

