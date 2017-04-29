Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company earned $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) traded up 8.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,502,872 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

In other news, Director Vinton Paul Cunningham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 318,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 753.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 194,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 389,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 174,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

