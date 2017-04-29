Media headlines about Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mitcham Industries earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mitcham Industries has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company’s market capitalization is $56.28 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Mitcham Industries had a negative net margin of 125.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitcham Industries will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitcham Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitcham Industries (MIND) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.05” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/mitcham-industries-mind-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-05.html.

In other Mitcham Industries news, Director Thomas S. Glanville bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc is a provider of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries. The Company operates through two segments. The Equipment Leasing segment is primarily engaged in the leasing of seismic equipment to companies in the oil and gas industry across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.