MINDBODY Inc (MB) Short Interest Up 2.4% in March

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,869,421 shares, a growth of 2.4% from the March 15th total of 2,801,856 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other news, insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $29,548.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $501,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,192 in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MB. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MINDBODY by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY during the third quarter worth $350,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) opened at 28.35 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. MINDBODY has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

