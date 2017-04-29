Miles Capital Inc. Acquires 1,438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,732,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,252,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/miles-capital-inc-acquires-1438-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.