Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Milacron Holdings Corp worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,285,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,017,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 846,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. Milacron Holdings Corp had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRN. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other Milacron Holdings Corp news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $45,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,975,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $46,416,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,012,035 shares of company stock worth $47,078,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

