Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company earned $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) traded up 3.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,672 shares. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $536.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $37.00 target price on Midland States Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $151,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,962,490.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

