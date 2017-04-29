Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm earned $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) traded up 3.63% on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,672 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $536.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $37.00 target price on Midland States Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 25,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $67,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,962,490 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 178,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 53,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

