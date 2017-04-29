Middleby Corp (MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Middleby Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Middleby Corp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Middleby Corp.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm earned $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.84 million. Middleby Corp had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Middleby Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Middleby Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 281,213 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.98 and a 12 month high of $150.87.

In other Middleby Corp news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,403.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $697,050.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,690,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $2,397,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the third quarter worth $198,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Corp Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

