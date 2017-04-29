Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid-America Apartment Communities earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,667 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business earned $375.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.74 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.41%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $912,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

