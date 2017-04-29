MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.41. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded down 1.21% on Friday, reaching $190.17. 168,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.17. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $207.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 673,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,731,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 586,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,791,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,543,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,626,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark Co. began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

