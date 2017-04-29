Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Held by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. continued to hold its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,300 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 311,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

In other Microsoft news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

