Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 39,548,818 shares of the company traded hands. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Microsoft also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,273 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 132% compared to the average daily volume of 2,269 put options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

In other news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $170,936,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 277,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,774,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,219,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 33,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,146,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,050,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

