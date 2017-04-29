Microsemi Co. (MSCC) Announces Earnings Results

Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Microsemi had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.36%. The business earned $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsemi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-1.04 EPS.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) traded down 4.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 2,791,718 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.41 billion. Microsemi has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

In other Microsemi news, Chairman James J. Peterson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $479,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Robert Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,627.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,231 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $32,331,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsemi by 21.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 110,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Microsemi by 4.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000.

MSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microsemi from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Microsemi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsemi from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

