Micron Technology (MU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.01

Media headlines about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 27.67 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Micron Technology also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 25,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average volume of 11,516 put options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, VP April S. Arnzen sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $307,970.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,388 shares of company stock worth $9,500,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

