Microgen plc (MCGN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on May 26th

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Microgen plc’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) opened at 320.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 190.05 million. Microgen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 322.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.34.

In related news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 230,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £623,270.70 ($796,817.57).

About Microgen plc

Microgen plc is engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company’s software-based activities include software licenses, maintenance, funded development and related consultancy. Its segments include Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software business provides a series of financial management software applications.

