M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Shares Up 1.7% After Earnings Beat

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 278,403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.76 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. FBN Securities cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $104,642.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $543,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 284,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 246,998 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 193.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 179,295 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $672.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.95.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

