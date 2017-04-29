MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Headlines about MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGP Ingredients earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) traded down 0.78% on Friday, reaching $52.36. 95,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,353 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $296,235.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,121.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,067 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $380,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,262 shares of company stock worth $2,060,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

