MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,797 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

