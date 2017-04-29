MGM Resorts International (MGM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.30

News articles about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 8,353,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-30.html.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,787,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.