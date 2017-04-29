MGM Resorts International (MGM) Receives Buy Rating from Instinet

Instinet reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.24.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. 8,353,797 shares of the company traded hands. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds bought 1,150 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,099. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,787,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 72.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

