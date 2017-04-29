Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) have been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a news sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.42. 120,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $343.61 and a 52 week high of $518.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.89 and its 200-day moving average is $444.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.16. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 81.17%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post $16.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.60.

In related news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 4,700 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.15, for a total value of $2,172,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 218 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $105,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,241 shares of company stock worth $27,469,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

