Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Boston Partners increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 460,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,565,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) opened at 12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Edward Bonifas bought 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,846.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Tapscott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,757 shares of company stock worth $265,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

