KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 178.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 416.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) traded down 1.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,401 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $47.03.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.87 per share, for a total transaction of $188,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,639. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $360,798.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,485.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,961 shares of company stock worth $2,219,668. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

