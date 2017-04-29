Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Position Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded up 2.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 166,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $37.31. The firm’s market cap is $604.55 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business earned $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Position Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-391000-position-in-enanta-pharmaceuticals-inc-enta-updated.html.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.