Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $211,000 Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.07% of Territorial Bancorp worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 162.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) opened at 30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business earned $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 1,400 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $43,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,775 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $152,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,974.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $312,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

